Tallulah Willis reveals latest health update on dad Bruce

Tallulah Willis has shared an update on her dad Bruce Willis’ health.

In 2022, Bruce was originally diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the way you speak and understand speech.

His condition progressed and at the beginning of last year, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which Tallulah previously described as “a progressive neurological disorder that chips away at his cognition and behaviour day by day”.

Since his diagnosis, the Die Hard actor’s family have been campaigning to spread awareness for FTD and has been keeping his fans up-to-date on his health.

During an interview this morning with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today, Tallulah revealed Bruce is ‘stable’ but confessed it’s a ‘hard’ situation to be in.

She explained, “He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good, and it’s hard”.

The Whole Ten Yards star continued, “There’s painful days, but there’s so much love and it’s really shown me not to take any moment for granted”.

“I really do think we’d be best friends. I think he’s very proud of me”, she added, referencing an article she wrote for Vogue last year.

In the written piece from 2023, Tallulah admitted, “I’ve always recognised elements of his personality in me, and I just know that we’d be such good friends if only there were more time”.

Tallulah also briefly spoke about what it’s like to see her dad now, after host Savannah Guthrie said, “It sounds like your mom gave you good advice, saying when you see him, you can’t be thinking about what was or what you hoped it would be”.

The 30-year-old agreed by confessing, “You have to be in the moment, you have to be present”.

Tallulah is the youngest of Bruce’s daughters whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. They also share 36-year-old Rumer and 33-year-old Scout together.

Bruce also has two daughters with his current wife Emma Heming- 12-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn.