Take your pick! Seven brilliant films on the telly tonight

Are you looking for some wild Friday night plans? Well then you’re fresh out of luck because the pubs and clubs are still closed and there’s not much else to do these days. Fortunately, the TV Guide Gods have blessed us with an absolutely stellar line-up of films on TV this evening, for the ultimate movie night!

So, prepare the snacks, gather the cosy blankets and get ready for another blissfully quiet night in with the family. There’s quite a selection of films coming up this evening, so no matter what you’re looking for — family-friendly, action-adventure or a romantic-comedy — there’s something for everyone.

So, without further ado, here’s a list of the best films airing on the TV tonight, Friday, April 30.

Madagascar – Film Four, 7:15pm

This one is perfect for the whole family to enjoy. The film starts when a gang of streetwise penguins decides to escape from New York's Central Park Zoo and return to a life in the wild. But when Marty the zebra and his friends follow suit, they end up stranded in Africa on a jungle island without a clue about how to fend for themselves. Featuring quite a few Hollywood stars, including Ben Stiller, David Schwimmer, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sacha Baron Cohen, Madagascar is an absolute hoot from start to finish.

The Last Stand – Virgin Media One, 9pm

In this action thriller, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville and Forest Whitaker, Owen, a former LAPD narcotics officer, must enlist the help of a ragtag group of his townsfolk to stop Gabriel Cortez, an international drug lord, from crossing over the border to Mexico.

Total Recall – Film Four, 9pm

If you’re in the mood for a sci-fi thriller then this is the one for you. In a dystopian futuristic world, Douglas Quaid, played by Colin Farrell, is frustrated with his frequent dreams where he is a secret agent. He visits Rekall to get a fake memory implanted into his brain, but the procedure goes haywire and he’s forced to become a fugitive.

The Inbetweeners Movie – E4, 9pm

A classic teen comedy which fans of The Inbetweeners will love. Simon, Will, Jay and Neil plan an epic holiday abroad full of drinking, sex and fun in the sun, after finishing their final year exams. However, things don’t exactly go to plan.

Sisters – RTÉ 2, 9:35pm

A female focused rom-com — light on the romance, heavy on the comedy — starring Hollywood legends, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This hilarious film followers two sisters who reunite to throw an epic farewell party to their beloved childhood home, before their parents sell it.

We’re The Millers – ITV2, 10:05pm

This raunchy comedy is sure to offer quite a few laughs. Starring Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts, We’re The Millers follows a drug dealer hired to pick up a shipment of marijuana in Mexico and bring it back over the border. To make himself look less suspicious, he recruits a stripper and two teenagers to pose as a perfect all-American family on holiday, only to end up getting on the wrong side of a drug cartel.

Ride Along 2 – Channel 4, 11:05pm

This comedic buddy-cop sequel stars Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Ken Jeong and Olivia Munn. It follows the unlikely duo, beat cop Ben and his soon-to-be brother-in-law and detective James as they head down to Miami to bust a drug cartel. With Ben’s wedding day just around the corner they don’t exactly have time to waste when things go terribly wrong.