Take your pick! Five brilliant movies on the telly tonight

Now that we’ve been in lockdown for an entire year, it’s fair to say that we’ve perfected the ‘Movie Night’.

We have the fridge and cupboards stocked with snacks, the blankets are piled up and ready to snuggle under — all that’s left to do is pick the film!

Luckily for us, the TV guide gods have blessed us with an absolutely stellar list of movies which are on the telly tonight, perfect for some wild Friday night entertainment.

So, without further ado, here’s a list of the best films airing on the TV this evening.

The Mountain Between Us – RTÉ One, 9:35pm

A London neurosurgeon (Idris Elba) desperate to attend an operation crosses paths with an American photo-journalist and bride (Kate Winslet) determined to get to her wedding. When their chartered flight crashes, they attempt to survive in the wilderness, while fighting their attraction to each other.

Sing Street – RTÉ Two, 10pm

A coming-of-age comedy which followsConor, a quiet and sensitive teenager in 1980s Dublin who suffers a troubled life, having to contend with money problems, his parents' strained marriage, his drop-out older brother and to top it all off, he has to deal with the hostile environment at his tough new public school. He decides to form a band in the hopes of finding an escape route, and also winning the heart of Raphina, a mysterious, aspiring model he has taken a shine to at school.

Central Intelligence – Virgin Media One, 9:30pm

Action comedy, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as a one-time geek who suffered constant humiliation at high school but grew up to be a lethal CIA agent. But when he is targeted by his own organisation, he comes home for a high school reunion, where he enlists the help of the former campus tough guy (Kevin Hart) – now a meek accountant – who very quickly wonders what he has got himself into.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children – E4, 9pm

This is a family-friendly fantasy adventure based on the best-selling novel by Ransom Riggs. It follows a boy who investigates a series of clues left by his grandfather, which lead him to come across a home for children with special powers. Now it falls to the boy to protect the home and its residents from a race of invisible monsters.

Jason Bourne – Film Four, 9pm

Former government operative Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) has been in hiding for 12 years after exposing a sinister CIA operation. However, he once again finds himself being hunted down when a former CIA operative gone rogue acquires top secret information – including details of Bourne's own father's involvement in a clandestine scheme.