Take your pick: 6 brilliant movies on the telly tonight

Like pretty much every night for the past year, tonight is movie night! It’s been a hellish week so far, but work is finally over, the wine’s been chilling in the fridge and we literally can’t wait to put our feet up in front of the telly this evening.

Luckily for us, the TV guide gods have been quite kind and have lined up a stellar list of films for the perfect cosy night in.

Whether you’re in the mood for a bit of romance, an action thriller or an emotional rollercoaster, there’s something to suit everyone no matter your preference!

Here’s a list of six wonderful films on the telly tonight, Friday, May 21.

The Heat – ITV2, 9pm

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy come together in this hilarious action-comedy about two badass female cops. FBI agent Sarah comes to Boston to track an elusive drug lord and bag a promotion for herself. However, before she can interrogate a lead, she must deal with Mullins, another cop who likes to go solo.

The Witches of Eastwick – BBC One, 10:45pm

A supernatural comedy with an absolutely iconic cast including Jack Nicholson, Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon. The 1987 film follows three women who play with magic. However when their wishes get granted, they end up with a lot more than they bargained for, in the form of a mysterious and flamboyant man who claims to satisfy their every desire.

A Quiet Place – Channel 4, 11:05pm

If you’re in the mood for a little bit of horror, then this is the film for you! A Quiet Place is a 2018 American horror film directed by and starring John Krasinski, along with his real-life wife Emily Blunt. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Eddie The Eagle – Film Four, 6:40pm

This biographical sports film tells the story of Michael Edwards, a British skier who in 1988 became the first competitor to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping since 1928. It features another top-notch cast including the likes of Taron Egerton in the title role, along with Hugh Jackman, Christopher Walken, Iris Berben and Jim Broadbent.

Terminator Genisys – E4, 9pm

If you’re a fan of the Terminator movies then this is a wonderful option for tonight’s movie choice. This 2015 reboot follows Kyle Reese, a soldier in a post-apocalyptic war against Skynet, who is sent from 2029 to 1984 to prevent Sarah Connor's death. When Kyle arrives in the past, he discovers that the timeline has been altered, and that Sarah has been raised by a reprogrammed Terminator. Of course Arnold Schwarzenegger reprised his iconic role as the Terminator, with the addition of Emilia Clarke who played Sarah Connor.

Head Full Of Honey – RTÉ 2, 9:30pm

If you’re looking for a powerful tear-jerker, then this is the way to go. Head Full of Honey follows a widower who grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer's disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. However, he soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy — the city where he met his beloved wife.