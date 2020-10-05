Take a look inside Emma Roberts’ boho-chic inspired baby shower

The Scream Queens actress, Emma Roberts is pregnant for the first time, with her actor boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. To celebrate the imminent arrival of her little bundle of joy, the mum-to-be shared some stunning snaps from her baby shower, which took place this weekend.

The party is said to have taken place this past Saturday, October 3, with a small gathering of Emma’s close friends and family in attendance, including Twilight’s Kristen Stewart and Valley Girl’s Camila Morrone.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, “Emma's baby shower was Saturday afternoon at a friend's house. It was a co-ed shower with about 15 people. It was outside and everyone stayed distanced.”

In the photos which Emma shared to her Instagram account, we can see the glowing soon-to-be-mum wearing a long floral patterned smock-dress with cute puff sleeves, which perfectly hugs her growing bump, while also maintaining that essential level of loose and flowy comfort, which she paired with some trendy white boots.

The 29-year-old also wore a matching face mask, which had the exact same pattern from the dress on it. Emma, who was sitting in a wicker patio lounge chair, captioned her post by writing, “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times,” before going on to thank the people she loves who made this celebration possible for her.

In the photos we can also see some of the party decor, with some colourful roses hanging from strings attached to a tree in the background, adding to that chic-boho feel.

The actress confirmed her baby news about a month ago, by sharing a series of photos with her partner Garrett Hedlund. Emma even revealed the sex of her first child. "Me…and my two favorite guys," she wrote alongside the gorgeous images.

Congratulations you too — we can’t wait to meet your first little boy.