Sweet potato toast: This vegan food trend isn’t going anywhere just yet

So, in case you haven't noticed, whole food and plant-based diets have become somewhat of a trend over the past few years

From smashed avocados to açai bowls, Instagram feeds are overflowing with delicious recipes that put our sub-standard culinary skills to shame.

With so many dishes to choose from, it can be hard to keep up with the latest foodie trends. However, there is one dish that looks like it could be sticking around – sweet potato toast.

A post shared by Official Whole30® Recipes (@whole30recipes) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

This vegan breakfast alternative has been doing the rounds on social for about a year now, but incase you're unfamiliar with the concept, it's pretty much exactly what it sounds like.

Pieces of thinly sliced sweet potato, toasted to perfection and loaded with ingredients of your choice.

A post shared by Laura Piper (@laura_piper222) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

It's a quick, simple and healthy alternative to bread, and with a endless array of toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless.

The Insta-worty dish can be enjoyed sweet or savoury and we have a funny feeling we may have found out new go-to breakfast.

Alyssia Sheikh from the Mind Over Munch YouTube channel has some really tasty versions to try:

Feature Image: Instagram