Suu Balm’s skincare range is your new sensitive skin hero!

Itchy skin is one of the most frustrating and annoying sensations you can have. Just thinking about a persistent itch is enough to drive you crazy, scratching and imagining the sensation all over your body!

If this is a problem for you, consider consolidating your skincare routine with a body moisturiser that hydrates and nourishes, as well as targeting skin irritations we all suffer from, from time to time. We all know the importance of using a good moisturiser on our face, but the body is equally important and often neglected, so why not get the best of both worlds in one convenient product?

That’s where the Suu Balm Body Care range comes in. These dermatologist-developed products are the result of intense methodical research at the National Skin Centre in Singapore and are sure to relieve itchy, dry skin in less than 5 minutes!

Suu Balm is a range of products specifically developed for people with eczema and sensitive skin. All the products have been developed by Dr Tey Hong Liang, Senior Consultant Dermatologist at Singapore’s National Skin Centre, and all are designed to address unmet needs of patients with eczema and people with sensitive skin. The company behind Suu Balm was co-founded by Dr John O’Shea, born and raised in Dublin, who after working for several years as a doctor decided to start a business that would provide ultra-high-quality products to people with skin concerns.

Suu Balm focuses on only using ingredients that will functionally benefit the skin barrier and itch, and that will not irritate even very sensitive skin types. Suu Balm Body Range has a wonderful range of multi-purpose product that can also address an array of skin concerns as eczema (atopic dermatitis), psoriasis, hives (urticaria), or prickly heat, all of which severely impact on people’s quality of life – and even quality of sleep.

Hydrated and soothed skin this summer? Sign us up, with some of our favourite picks from the range!

Suu Balm dual rapid itch relieving and restoring body moisturiser (RRP €29.95)

By improving the skin barrier function, Suu Balm reduces irritation from the external environment and reduces itch. This moisturiser is a Godsend for people with itchy dry skin. A cooling dose of menthol stops the itch within minutes, meaning you can get back to sleep or get respite from the torment.

It contains ceramides to restore the skin lipid barrier, alongside saccharide isomerate and filaggrin breakdown products to restore the skin’s natural moisturising factor. Breaking the itch-scratch cycle will help prevent further damage to the skin from scratching. You won’t believe it until you try it! This moisturiser boasts a light, non-sticky texture, so it is comfortable to use in the summer months!

Suu Balm cream dual cooling and moisturising cream body wash (RRP €22.95)

This body wash is a super gentle refreshing cleanser for the skin. You may not realise it, but many of the body washes we use contain ingredients that can irritate sensitive skins – ingredients such as soaps, Sulphate, fragrance, parabens and preservatives. Suu Balm wash is entirely free of these potential irritants! It contains five moisturisers to nourish the skin as well as a dash of lovely, refreshing menthol to calm the skin during showering. Lovely to use and great for your skin – a win-win!

Suu Balm is available on their website SuuBalm.com, Boots and selected Lloyds Pharmacies.