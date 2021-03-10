Susanna Reid addresses Piers Morgan’s exit from GMB

Good Morning Britain host, Susanna Reid has addressed the abrupt exit of her former co-host, Piers Morgan, who decided to leave the show yesterday following the controversial remarks he made about Meghan Markle.

Yesterday, while the world was reeling over the shocking interview between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan was “trashing” the Duchess on television, and claiming that he didn’t believe her when she confessed that she was feeling suicidal.

“I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle,” Morgan said on Monday's Good Morning Britain. “I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and the fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

This resulted in Good Morning Britain receiving more than 41,000 Ofcom complaints, launching an official investigation by ITV into Piers Morgan.

When confronted by another panellist, co-host Alex Beresford who defended Markle, Piers simply couldn't handle it and stormed out of the studio in the middle of the show. As it turns out, ITV have since confirmed that Morgan has left Good Morning Britain for good.

On today’s Good Morning Britain, Susanna discusses her challenging experience with the “disruptive broadcaster”, before concluding that “shows go on and so on we go”.

“A number of people will know the news and many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning,” Susanna stated.

“Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things and that dynamic was one of the things viewers loved about the programme. He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.”

“He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan's interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.”

"There are many voices on GMB, and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer and others may boo.”

“He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.”

'Shows go on and so on we go.' 'He has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.'@susannareid100 speaks about Piers' resignation from GMB. pic.twitter.com/sVTcKMwx8N — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on, and so on we go,” she concluded.

In a brief statement released by ITV yesterday, they confirm, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Speaking out about his own departure from the morning talk show on Tuesday evening, Piers tweeted, “Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He'd have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut,” alongside a photo of the pair together.