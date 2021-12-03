Surprise someone special this Christmas with Cadbury Secret Santa

Cadbury Secret Santa is returning for its third year to give chocolate lovers around the country the chance to secretly send a chocolatey treat to someone they love. Like all things this year, Cadbury Secret Santa is going to be just a little bit different this Christmas with the physical Postal Service that people will have become familiar with over the past two years moving to the virtual world giving even more chocolate fans the opportunity to take part in the generous ritual of secret gifting wherever they are.

There’s no greater time of year to show someone you love them. And no better way to do it, than with the secret gift of Cadbury chocolate! Cadbury are once again celebrating the people of Ireland’s generous instinct and encouraging them to pay a visit to the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service which will be open online from Wednesday 9th to Tuesday 15th December 2020, open daily from 11am to 7pm. People can take part by logging on to secretsanta.cadbury.ie and choosing one bar of Cadbury Chocolate to send to a loved one in the Republic of Ireland, all free of charge.

Choose from a delicious range of six bars including Winter Wonderland, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Caramel, Fruit & Nut, Wholenut and Oreo.

Maighréad Lynch, Brand Manager for Cadbury said; “We are really excited to be bringing back our Secret Santa Postal Service and moving online this year means we can give even more people an opportunity to become a Secret Santa and put a smile on someone’s face. Secret Santa is a really popular ritual among friends, family and colleagues and Cadbury are delighted to be able to help people across the nation to follow their generous spirit. We know it is has been a particularly tough year for many which is why we felt it was more important than ever to bring back our activation and let people give to those they know will really appreciate a small treat this Christmas.”

To send a delicious bar of chocolate secretly to someone you love, anywhere in the Republic of Ireland, free of charge, you can go to secretsanta.cadbury.ie from Wednesday 9th December at 11am.