‘Surprise’: Krysten Ritter confirms pregnancy at the Oscars

Huge congratulations are in order for Krysten Ritter and her partner Adam Granduciel who are expecting their first child together.

The Jessica Jones star confirmed the news at the Oscars last night. The actress showed off her blooming baby bump on the red carpet.

She wore a stunning red Reem Acra dress for the awards ceremony.

Krysten also shared the news on Instagram. She posted photos from the red carpet and simply captioned them “Surprise!!! #oscars.”

Her fans were overjoyed by the news. They showered the post with loving comments.

One wrote: “How absolutely wonderful!! Congrats big time!!”

“Congratulations! You’re going to be an amazing mother. I am so happy for you,” another commented.

Another said: “Congrats!!! You look positively amazing!!! So happy for you!”

Krysten and her longterm boyfriend Adam Granduciel have been together for nearly five years.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress met The War On Drugs frontman in 2014.

We are over the moon for Krysten and Adam. The parents-to-be must be so excited to welcome their first child in the coming months.