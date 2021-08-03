Surprise! Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page is pregnant with baby #4

Huge congratulations are in order for Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page who has announced the wonderful news that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

It seems this upcoming arrival has come as quite a surprise to 44-year-old Joanna and her husband, fellow actor James Thornton, who are already proud parents to their three children, eight-year-old Eva, six-year-old Kit and four-year-old Noah.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the Welsh actress shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing a white tiered maxi dress, her growing bump clearly in view.

“Well, this is a surprise!!” Joanna wrote in the caption, adding, “Baby number 4 on the way! It’s going to be a busy Christmas!”

Joana’s exciting announcement post has since been flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb sweetly wrote, “Oh wow [heart emoji] lovely news”.

“You look beautiful Jo – many congratulations – how exciting,” gushed Coronation Street actress Rachel Leskovac.

Meanwhile, Denise Vanouten commented, “Aw, congratulations,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Joanna’s husband James posted the same gorgeous photo to his own Instagram page with an adorable caption which read, “My wonderful wife @iamjoannapage is pregnant and doesn’t she look amazing!!! We are having baby number 4! #almostafiveasideteam #nosleep”

Responding in the comment section, Joanna hilariously wrote, “If we got 3 guinea pigs, another dog and a tortoise we’d be a full football team!” to which James knowingly replied, “With two very tired managers.”