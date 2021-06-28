Surprise! Cardi B and husband Offset are expecting baby no. two

Huge congratulations are in order for American rapper Cardi B and her musician husband, Offset, who are expecting their second child together.

Cardi announced the exciting news in a very special way, by showing off her growing baby bump during a performance at last night’s BET Awards.

While appearing on stage with her husband Offset, who was also performing with his band Migos, Cardi wore a gorgeous, bedazzled bodysuit with a mesh panel surrounding her stomach, her beautiful baby bump clearly in view.

Letting the cat out of the bag, Cardi also posted on Instagram at the same time as the performance, sharing a stunning nude photo of herself. “#2!” the 28-year-old expectant mum simply wrote in the caption.

The WAP singer’s announcement post has since been flooded with comments of congratulations from family, friends and fans alike.

Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina excitedly wrote, “IMA BE AN AUNTIEEEE AGAINNNNN.”

“Congrats more blessings!” wrote DJ Khaled.

Meanwhile, reality star Khloé Kardashian sweetly commented, “Congratulations!!!!!” followed by two heart emojis.

This will be Cardi B and Offset’s second child together, as the pair are already loving parents to their nearly three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom they welcomed into the world in July 2018.

Meanwhile, Offset is also a father to 11-year-old Jordan and six-year-old son and daughter, Kody and Kalea from previous relationships.