Support local for the skincare on your Christmas wishlist this year with Irish brand Skinician!

Supporting local and selfcare are fairly high up on our list of priorities when it comes to Christmas gifting. Funding small Irish businesses and helping our friends and family to put themselves first for a little pampering and wellness is always a good idea, which is why brands like Skinician are going to be high up on our Christmas shopping lists this year.

An Irish, cosmeceutical skincare brand created by experts, Skinician offers a minimal approach to skincare for all skin types. Cut through the hype and get down to the facts of skincare with this no-nonsense brand that is all about making your skin look the best it can. This year they are offering premium product bundles with fantastic savings for your Christmas wishlist, which are available from www.skinician.com and selected salons nationwide.

In need of a little boost? Our skin can get dull and dried out in the harsh winter conditions, so a set like this that’s perfect for dry, sensitive skin will soothe and protect to give you that gorgeous holiday glow.

This set contains: Revitalising Cleanser 200ml, Revitalising Toner 200ml and Revitalising Day Moisturiser SPF30 50ml

Those struggling with oily skin will adore this set for its cleansing and purifying properties that will leave you fresh-faced and flawless. Perfect for breakout prone skin, it balances and mattifies for a clearer, more hydrated complexion,

This set contains: Purifying Cleansing Gel 200ml, Purifying Toner 200ml and Purifying Day Moisturiser SPF30 50ml

Sick of looking at dull, tired skin? Target all signs of ageing with this set that’s all about rejuvenation and brightness, as it restores a youthful, radiant complexion.

This set contains: Advanced Time Delay Day Cream SPF30 50ml, Advanced Eye Repair 15ml and Advanced Time Delay Night Cream 50ml

Actively target signs of ageing and stop time with this gorgeous set that’s the perfect moisturising and re-plumping kit to keep you looking radiant. Say bye-bye to the advanced signs of ageing with this powerful trio.

This set contains: Ageless Peptide Eye Complex 15ml, Ageless Overnight Retinol Powerbalm Level 1 50ml and Advanced Time Delay Day Cream SPF30 50ml

A gorgeous gift for a loved one, this calming, smoothing and sculpting tool, the dual-ended Quartz Massage Roller, is made with 100% natural Rose Quartz Stone. With regular use, the roller will brighten, tighten, and reduce puffiness to give your skin a youthful, radiant glow. A gentle and relaxing dual-ended tool for facial massage, it’s the perfect indulgent selfcare gift this Christmas.

