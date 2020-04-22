Supermac’s will re-open for drive-through and delivery services

Supermac’s is set to open certain outlets for delivery, drive-through and a drive-and-collect system.

It is understood that the limited service will be offered in Galway and then extended to a further nine outlets.

All services will be contactless, they stressed. Staff members will be given masks and gloves. They will also have their temperature checked at the beginning of their shift.

A Supermac’s spokesperson shared that since closing their restaurants in March, they’ve been working hard on “developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised”.

Galway stores are set to open today. The other outlets will open for limited food service on Friday, April 24.