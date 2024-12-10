‘Super Social’ venue set to open in Dublin this month

Prepare for an epic night out in Dublin’s newest (and largest!) competitive socialising venue, Super Social.

This unique location is aimed at adults and is set to redefine nights out and social gatherings with friends, colleagues, dates, and loved ones when it opens next Friday, December 20.

The new venue spans an impressive 15,000 square feet at Leopardstown Racecourse and is jam-packed with cutting-edge technology and hands-on fun. There will be plenty of ‘competitive socialising’ in this never-before-seen in Ireland experience.

If you’re looking for the ultimate destination for groups seeking thrilling, interactive entertainment with a modern, high-tech twist, Super Social is the place to visit!

The venue has been in the planning since 2019, with its €5 million investment bringing a host of unparalleled attractions, including 12 Holes of High-Tech Mini Golf, NxGen Interactive Darts, Supercharged Shuffleboards, and the ground-breaking Super Social Arena – a first outside the United States.

These activities take traditional games to the next level, featuring innovative tech like magnetised golf balls that track scores, automated puck tracking for shuffleboards, and darts with digital overlays and automatic scoring.

Co-founder Paul Quinn explained, “The days of people just going to the pub and drinking pints is becoming a thing of the past; people want a lot more of an experience now. We toured the US and saw incredible social venues that pushed the boundaries of entertainment. We knew we had to bring that level of tech and excitement to Dublin, and we’ve been working on this for many years now to do so.”

Dan Begley, his co-founder, also commented to say, “The changing trends in how people socialise – especially post-pandemic – gave us confidence in this model. Super Social’s variety and quality of attractions create an experience unlike anything else, even in the US or UK. Whether it’s team-building, a fun date night, or a catch-up with friends, we’re redefining what a night out looks like.”

Super Social is minutes from the Central Park Luas stop and offers easy access via the M50, with lots of parking available.

There is also a new outside terrace and a 150-seater restaurant that provides a relaxed dining experience, perfect for enjoying a meal before, during, or after the fun.

Paul Quinn states, “It’s not just about games. We’ve taken the standard restaurant and bar offering and elevated it to match the high-tech, interactive vibe of the rest of the venue.”

Super Social officially opens on December 20 and will operate from 12.00pm Monday to Friday and from 11.00am on weekends, closing late. Reservations can be made at www.supersocial.ie or upon arrival.

Pricing for activities starts from €12.95 for Mini Golf up to €220 for the Super Social Arena for up to 10 people, with prices varying for larger groups and extended sessions.