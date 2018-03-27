‘Super dark’ The first details about Stranger Things 3 are finally here

It seems like only yesterday that we finished the second season of Stranger Things (in record-breaking time, might we add).

But, like all epic Netflix shows, as soon as the credits rolled on the final episode, we were hankering for another season to binge on.

Luckily, news came pretty quickly that Season 3 was in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netlix will once again be the place to find the 1980s themed show.

The Duffer brothers confirmed to the mag that there will be a time jump in the next season.

Speaking to Variety, producer Shawn Levy gave further deets of the upcoming season.

'Season 3 is set in the summer, so right out of the gate that’s a big difference,' he said. 'The first two seasons were very much school-based.'

'This is that time of year where it’s not about school, it’s about the swimming pool and campfires and parades and Fourth of July and fireworks, so there’s kind of a poppy fun to Season 3 that’s really enjoyable before things inevitably turn super dark.'

Sadly, the release date for the upcoming and highly anticipated series remains elusive.