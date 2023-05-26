Sunshine in a bottle! Introducing ‘Sun Tint’ from Luna By Lisa

LUNA by Lisa is set to launch a new addition to its growing collection, Sun Tint, an instant face tint that gives skin a natural tanned hue with just a few pumps of its liquid formula. The closest thing you’ll get to Sunshine in a bottle!

Wear on its own or under makeup, this multifunctional product provides the confidence-boosting effect of a stint in the sunshine, without the long-term consequences. Because we all need that ‘just got back from somewhere sunny’ glow! The gel texture of Sun Tint allows for easy application and quick absorption, that will instantly illuminate your natural tone and create a natural looking tan effect.

Made with a blend of Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to leave the skin soft and hydrated, the skin-soothing properties of Sun Tint help to strengthen the skin barrier function and boost moisture retention – all while delivering an instant flush of colour. Just like a warm, sunny vacation for your face.

Key Ingredients:

Aloe Vera

Sodium Hyaluronate

Green Tea Extract

Vitamin E

Niacinamide

The lightweight formula is free from DHA, meaning it is an instant, wash-off tint. Mix the product into your foundation for a boost of radiance, wear it underneath for subtle luminosity, or wear just on its own – the options are endless. For best results, sweep a thin layer over the face using a brush, or alternatively, using fingertips. Just ensure to wash your hands after.

Top tip:

If your face and neck colour aren’t matching up, simply glide Sun Tint down the neck/chest area to make sure you are evenly bronzed all over.

LUNA by Lisa’s Sun Tint brings the magic of healthy, radiant skin whatever the season. It can be dialled up from a soft wash of warmth to a two-weeks-in-the-sun glow. The liquid complexion-enhancer is perfect for all skin types, including those with mature or dry skin types, thanks to its ultra-comfortable formula that won't accentuate dry patches, fine lines or wrinkles.

If the sun-kissed, dewy finish of Sun Tint isn’t enough to transport you to exotic summer evenings, its fresh floral scent leaves the skin smelling like the island of your dreams (presuming that dream involves coconuts, argan, fresh fruit, and lots of florals).

Speaking about LUNA by Lisa’s Sun Tint, Lisa Jordan said; “I’m so excited for this particular launch. Sun Tint is a real desert island product – it can be applied to the face, chest or anywhere you want a touch of bronzed, hydrated and radiant skin. I hope you love it as much as I do!”

LUNA by Lisa Sun Tint is available to shop now for €20 on www.lunabylisa.ie and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide.