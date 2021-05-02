Sunday fakeaway recipe: Sticky sesame cauliflower
After a weekend of lots of indulging, come Sunday evening, we just need a bit of a break. Although we may be craving a takeaway, we figure it’s probably best to keep our list of bad foods as small as possible. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a fakeaway that’s actually good for you!
This sticky sesame cauliflower recipe is sinfully delicious without half of the oil or badness that goes into a takeaway. It gets a few of your five a day in, in a delicious and easy way! Simple!
You’ll need…
1 large head cauliflower
3 cloves garlic
1 green onion
50ml agave/honey/maple syrup
100ml soy sauce
1 tsp tomato paste
200g white or brown rice
200g all-purpose flour
3tbsp corn-starch
1/2tsp powdered ginger
Salt and pepper
1tsp cumin
1tsp coriander
1tsp onion powder
1tsp chili powder
Sesame seeds
30ml rice vinegar
1tbsp sesame oil
200ml Water
Heat your oven to 200C.
Pour all-purpose flour, 1tbsp corn-starch, salt and pepper, cumin, onion powder, chili powder and coriander into a large bowl and use a fork to mix together.
Add in water and stir until smooth.
Chop your cauliflower into bite-size pieces and add them into the bowl, tossing to coat them in the liquid.
Place baking parchment on a sheet pan and lay out your coated cauliflower pieces. Bake for 25 minutes or until crispy.
In a large pan over medium heat, pour in your soy sauce, agave or agave substitute, rice vinegar, sesame oil, tomato paste and ground ginger.
Chop your garlic cloves into fine pieces and add them in too. Stir all of it together for 2-3 minutes before adding your remaining corn-starch and stir until thickened.
Add in your baked cauliflower and toss until it’s coated in the sauce.
Serve with rice, chopped green onion and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for added crunch!