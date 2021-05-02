Sunday fakeaway recipe: Sticky sesame cauliflower

After a weekend of lots of indulging, come Sunday evening, we just need a bit of a break. Although we may be craving a takeaway, we figure it’s probably best to keep our list of bad foods as small as possible. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a fakeaway that’s actually good for you!

This sticky sesame cauliflower recipe is sinfully delicious without half of the oil or badness that goes into a takeaway. It gets a few of your five a day in, in a delicious and easy way! Simple!

You’ll need…

1 large head cauliflower

3 cloves garlic

1 green onion

50ml agave/honey/maple syrup

100ml soy sauce

1 tsp tomato paste

200g white or brown rice

200g all-purpose flour

3tbsp corn-starch

1/2tsp powdered ginger

Salt and pepper

1tsp cumin

1tsp coriander

1tsp onion powder

1tsp chili powder

Sesame seeds

30ml rice vinegar

1tbsp sesame oil

200ml Water

Heat your oven to 200C.

Pour all-purpose flour, 1tbsp corn-starch, salt and pepper, cumin, onion powder, chili powder and coriander into a large bowl and use a fork to mix together.

Add in water and stir until smooth.

Chop your cauliflower into bite-size pieces and add them into the bowl, tossing to coat them in the liquid.

Place baking parchment on a sheet pan and lay out your coated cauliflower pieces. Bake for 25 minutes or until crispy.

In a large pan over medium heat, pour in your soy sauce, agave or agave substitute, rice vinegar, sesame oil, tomato paste and ground ginger.

Chop your garlic cloves into fine pieces and add them in too. Stir all of it together for 2-3 minutes before adding your remaining corn-starch and stir until thickened.

Add in your baked cauliflower and toss until it’s coated in the sauce.

Serve with rice, chopped green onion and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for added crunch!