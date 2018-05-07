Sunburn solutions: 5 simple ways to treat your damaged skin at home

We'd wager that there are more than a few of you out there today sporting some very unwelcome sunburn.

With temperatures in the mid to late twenties across the country over the weekend, the vast majority of us wasted no time shedding our clothes and exposing our pale skin to the sun's rays.

And now we're all paying for it.

If you woke up looking like a lobster and feeling pretty damn foolish this morning, don't worry because we've got your back on this one.

1. Drink ALL the water

Your skin is quite literally burnt right now, and likely going through a process known as vasodilation which means your blood vessels are dilating and your skin is losing water.

This process can make you feel oh-so dehydrated and sluggish, so you need to chug on water in order to treat your internal system.

If you don't fancy making your way through pints of water, why not add some mint and lemon or stock up on coconut water which is just as beneficial?

2. Stock up on natural yoghurt

Chock-full of countless probiotics and enzymes which help to treat our skin, live natural yoghurt is a must if the weekend has left you sore and peeling.

Opt for natural (as opposed to flavoured) and apply a handful to the burned areas.

When you feel the yoghurt beginning to soothe the affected body parts, allow it to sit for five minutes before gently washing it off with cool water.

3. Avoid strong shower gels

The last thing any of us fancy when we're sunburned is a hot and steamy shower, but it's worth reassessing your entire shower routine during this time.

Avoid soap and suds while you're treating your sunburn as your skin is obviously in a very fragile condition and won't thank you for layering it with chemicals,

Finish every cool shower or bath with an Aloe Vera gel or moisturiser.

4. Collect all the cucumbers

We all know cucumber has a soothing, refreshing element which is why we often rest them over our eyes.

But have you ever thought to apply it to sunburn?

Throw a couple of chilled cucumbers into a blender along with some Aloe Vera gel and apply to the affected areas.

5. Milk it for all its worth

And no, we don't mean demanding days off work simply because you fell asleep in the sun after one too many cans.

Instead, apply cool, not cold, milk to a clean facecloth and rest it on your sunburn.

The milk will create a film on your sunburn that boasts a protein base which will help to lessen irritation and ultimately soothe the damaged skin.