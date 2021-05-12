Summer wardrobe update: Cute and curvy dresses

Summer is right around the corner and our wardrobes are in need of a major refresh! We need an injection of vibrancy, colour and fresh materials to flaunt now that we're finally able to get out and about again.

We've picked out some of our favourites summer dresses to give you the perfect summer go-to outfit – the one that works just as well with runners and a denim jacket as it does with heels and a fresh head of curls. Get your glam on this summer with our top picks below!

You’ll feel effortlessly chic in this elegant open shoulder dress. The hand painted floral design has a raised effect – adding a luxurious textural element. The sheer neckline is flattering on and the dippy hem with its side split gives a modern feel. This pull on dress has a loose flowing fit and with its stretch lining, is super comfortable too!

Irish based clothing company Tempted are renowned for their plus size dresses! They pride themselves in having a great selection of curvy dresses ranging in size 16 to size 28 and know that peoples styles and taste differ greatly. So they’ve made it their mission to stock a wide arrange of styles and shapes, so no matter what you’re looking for you’ll find the right dress for you! Their collection caters especially for curvy figures so the cut and style will flatter you and will have you feeling extremely confident, no matter the style you choose!

Bloom into spring with this must-have floral dress. Made from a woven fabric with a shirred bodice, it completes in a bardot style and feminine frill hem. Throw on a denim jacket for a light layer and sandals for effortless weekend wear. Available up to size 40.

Yours are a fast growing and much-loved plus size fashion retailer from the UK. They have an increasing presence in Europe and around the world and sell fashionable and affordable clothing for women sizes UK 14-40. Their in-house team fit their garments on plus size women, so that they can ensure that you receive the highest quality products that fit and flatter your curves. Whilst they continually provide everyday essentials for your wardrobe, they also work hard to ensure they have all the latest season’s trends in the collections, from outerwear, dresses, tops, bottoms, footwear, lingerie nightwear and accessories.

With puffed sleeves and a flattering square neckline, this easy-to-wear midi dress is just perfect for off-duty days; wear yours with everything from sneakers to sandals.

Next’s Curve collection has everyday staples to glamorous options in maxi and Bardot styles, to help you to refresh your collection with the latest edit of dresses. The curve collection goes up to size 22 and is full of wrap fronts, ruffles and bow detailing. Featuring subtle prints and bold florals, refresh your weekday look with a colour popping bag, while animal print dresses are a new favourite this season.

This is a stunning take on a Scarlett & Jo classic. The fabric is a luxury viscose that drapes and swishes on a spring or summer day. It offers the ultimate combination of comfort and style. The scoop neckline offers that casual day wear look, along with an elasticated waist. This dress suits all body shapes, giving the hourglass look to all and adding functional flair with its pockets. Why not style with a belt as Laura did in some of her photos?

Scarlett & Jo was founded by Gifi Fields the veteran; some would say vintage, designer whose career started in the 1960’s. Gifi has always been an innovator and is credited with designing and producing the first ra-ra skirts amongst many other iconic designs and shapes. Also well known for producing beautiful prints, and soft flowing fabrics, with Scarlett & Jo he has set about designing new fun and feminine cuts and shapes that enhance the full figured woman. There is a consistent illusion of the hour glass that Scarlett & Jo produces that work with women of all shapes. Some say Gifi has invented cuts and shapes that have made all women curvy. Scarlett & Jo simply celebrates women and diversity with their customers, supplying up to size 32.

Add a burst of colour to your wardrobe this season with this new exaggerated sleeve taffeta skater dress! With bold puff sleeves and cut to a flattering knee length skater shape made in a cotton blend fabric, this dress is the ultimate going out piece whatever the occasion! Pair with some boots and accessories and you're good to go!

On-trend style without limits? Of course. And fit? It might get left behind by some in this fast-fashion world, but Simply Be doesn’t compromise when it comes to curves. You deserve it all. They have been leading the way in plus-size fashion for years, so they know a thing or two about creating perfect fits, every time and for everybody.

With a stunningly delicate broderie anglaise design made from a lightweight fabric, the embroidered, cut-out pattern has a flattering V-neck and feminine flutter sleeves. The faux button front and ruffle hem make it the perfect summer dress.

ASOS DESIGN is your go-to for all the latest trends, no matter who you are, where you’re from and what you’re up to. Exclusive to ASOS, the universal brand is here for you, and comes in all our fit ranges: ASOS Curve, Tall, Petite and Maternity with sizes up to UK 30.

Designed in a jersey with a special chevron texture, this figure-flattering dress will skim and hug all the right places. Taking notes from the sports-luxe trend, the glossy ring-pull zipper and clasp belt add a premium touch whereas striped detailing offers a bold, modern look

Central to Karen Millen’s vision is the vow to only create pieces you’ll wear, and love, for years to come. When it comes to fabrics and finishes, form and fit, they’re fastidious about quality, and thoughtfully consider every button, stitch and seam. As such, they hold the creation process of our collections in the highest regard. “Everlasting designs with luxury status at attainable prices” is their motto. They supply sizing up to UK 24.

This fun and flirty floral print is in a wrap style with a V neck – the perfect alternative to jeans and a nice top! The short sleeve and midi length goes perfectly with a denim jacket and runners or dress it up with a pair of strappy heels!

Quiz is a dynamic fashion retail group that focuses on delivering catwalk style looks and all the latest trends at value for money prices. Exciting and innovative, they offer their customers the fashions, footwear and accessories that they want, when they want. Their curve collection goes up to size 26.

We are loving this floral wrap mini dress from Jac's latest collection. Featuring a wrap front, short sleeves and v neckline, style with sandals for a weekend worthy look.

In the Style all started with an ambitious idea and in just 6 years, it has grown to be one of Manchester’s biggest fashion brands; offering trend-led styles at affordable prices. In The Style has created unique collections with TV personalities including Charlotte Crosby and Billie Faiers as well as introducing the OGs of Instagram into the mix, with collections by Sarah Ashcroft, Lorna Luxe and more recently Laila Loves and Steph Sa.

Beyond just a regular fashion brand, In The Style has a strong ethos to empower women with its own take on fierce femininity ensuring it’s collections offer an inclusive selection for women of all shapes, sizes and styles up to size 28.

This handy shirt dress nips in at the waist to flatter your frame and the vibrant animal print will make your stand out! Framed with a V-neckline the tiered sleeves add a flirtatious touch and the trendy animal print scattered on a red backdrop is a touch of vibrancy that every summer look needs. The skirt falls to a midi length with a subtle flare that looks fabulous with a strappy heel or platform sneakers.