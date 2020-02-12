Uh-oh! Summer Love Island will be shorter as ITV cuts show’s air-time

Love Island fans, we have some bad news. The summer edition of the reality show will be two weeks shorter than usual this year.

According to reports, ITV has decided to run the show for six weeks instead of its usual two months.

A source told RadioTimes.com: “It was decided last year to increase Love Island from eight weeks to 12 weeks across the year in 2020, in two six week series – introducing a new winter run [the current series] as well as the summer run.”

There has been no word on who will present the summer series of Love Island. The original host Caroline Flack stepped down from the show earlier this year after she was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Laura Whitmore stepped in for Caroline and has been winning over viewers as the host of the Winter Love Island.

Viewers are eager to find out who will win the current series which kicked off on January 12.

The final is set to take place on the weekend of February 23 and we cannot wait to see which couple will take home the £50,000 prize.