Summer interiors: The key accessories to brighten up your space

Summer is finally here and while most of us spent lockdown fixing up all the things that have always been on the to-do lists in our homes, they still don’t feel fully ready for visitors. Despite the patio being decked out in furniture and the garden being totally manicured, our indoors somehow just don’t seem as summery and ready for entertaining. In fact, we’re rather sick of our houses after spending most of lockdown there!

Fear not! There is a solution and a way to fall back in love with your home – all it needs is a summery update! It doesn’t need to be a massive overhaul – you don’t even have to paint! All you need is a few key accessories that can totally change the entire mood of the room:

Plants

Bring the outside in! Greenery makes such a difference in a space, not only for its beauty, but also for its ability to alter our mindsets. Greenery indoors has been proven to reduce stress and cheer us up!

Even fake plants, like this dried silvergrass from Unbound or artificial peace lily from Next can bring gorgeous texture and nature into the home in a really understated way.

Lamp shades

Switching up your lampshades and lighting can also totally change the atmosphere of the room; lighting is everything when it comes to the feel of the room. Ditch your darker, starker winter shades for rattan shades like this one from Next, which creates another splash of gorgeous natural texture in the home, making everything feel more open and connected with nature. Plus the woven look is huge right now lending the trendy pendant light a modern edge.

But this wave one from Dunnes Stores is also absolutely stunning. Modern, soft and an ethereal piece of art as much as it is a functional shade, its distinctive wave design draws the eye.

Rugs

All about texture again. Your thick, fluffy rugs are fabulous for winter because they create a cosy feel to every room and keep them feeling warm and inviting. But come summer we’re looking for something a little lighter, like the linens and cottons we all wear around the summer months. Light colours in shades of creams and whites work well in almost ever room, creating an airy feel, like this one from Sostrene Grene does. The tasselled ends give a boho, relaxed look and the light pattern doesn’t overpower the rest of the room in the same way the thicker, winter rugs do.

Soft accessories

Throws and pillows are essential for creating accents around the room year-round. Like the rugs, it’s easier to switch out the thicker, darker home accessories for lighter versions like these picks from Meadows and Byrne.

The Lena Honey cushion creates a nice bit of texture and pattern against the other neutral accessories we’ve chosen and the matching throw creates modern cohesion – but of course you can choose your own colour palette.

Storage

Your usual storage around the house can get a summery update with these woven baskets from TK Maxx. Storage doesn’t have to be purely functional – in fact it’s better to incorporate them into your interior style. Store away your throws when you’re not using them, magazines, shoes by the door – use these baskets everywhere in the home!

Lanterns and candles

These are the little details that transform a room from meh to amazing. Bundle a few lanterns or candleholders like these ones from Article in a corner or make them a centrepiece on the table or scattered among your shelves – try to get them all matching to create a sense of cohesion. These little pockets of candlelight in the evenings can really make a room shine and create an inviting atmosphere. Different coloured vases can also create a really fun funky vibe, if that’s more your thing.