Suki Waterhouse reveals pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson

Congratulations are in order for Suki Waterhouse and her boyfriend Robert Pattinson as they are expecting their first child together.

Suki announced the wonderful news while performing on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on Sunday, November 19.

The model and singer was on stage wearing a sparkly dress and feathered coat before she shared the exciting news that she is pregnant.

In a fan-captured video posted to X, formally known as Twitter, Suki could be seen about to sing one of her songs as she revealed, “I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on”.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star then opened her jacket to showcase her blossoming baby bump as the crowd erupted into cheers and applause.

She jokingly added, “I'm not sure if it's working”, before beginning her performance.

Many fans of the actors headed to social media to share their excitement over the joyous news.

One fan wrote, “Congrats to them on starting a family”.

“Congratulations to them”, penned another fan, while a third added, “Congratulations to great performers”.

Suki and Robert have been an item for over five years after they were first linked together in July 2018, but mostly keep their relationship out of the public eye.

In an interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year, Waterhouse admitted, “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days”.

“The beauty then gushed, 'I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years”.

Speaking more about the Twilight actor, Suki continued, “I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me”.

“We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious”, the 31-year-old added.