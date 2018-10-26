Stunning: PrettyLittleThing launches new trendy petite line

At the petite height of 5’2”, I identify with the short struggle when it comes to clothes shopping.

I had never felt more left out of current trends then when ankle-showing trousers became a thing. These were just normal full-lengthed trousers on me and don’t even get me started on cullottes.

Dresses, tops, skirts – for short shoppers, they can all be awkward lengths, too long or too short depending on the style.

Thankfully, PrettyLittleThing has come to the rescue by launching their latest petite clothing line.

PrettyLittleThing Petite features stylish outfits specifically designed with the under 5’4” girl in mind.

Stunning floor-length trousers and silky ensembles won’t have us tripping over our feet or pinning up a few inches of fabric.

The new line makes daily dressing effortless and will have you feeling sexy and confident in clothes tailored just for you.

Autumn oranges, chocolate, and beige hues paint the must-have pieces in the new collection.

This belted playsuit, zip up co-ord, and faux fur coat are some of our favourites in the petite line.

And these bum bag accessories add the perfect touch to these futuristic silver and neon outfits.

Cropped jackets are nearly impossible to find for petite figures so I was thrilled when I laid eyes on this stone-washed turquoise puffa coat.

To see the full PrettyLittleThing Petite line you can start shopping here. You won’t be disappointed.