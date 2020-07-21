Study reveals the most beautiful place for an Irish staycation

As Irish hotels re-open for business and restrictions are easing, holidaymakers across the country are adjusting their schedules in search of a much-needed staycation to reinvigorate their holiday plans for 2020. To help, new research from Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels UK and Ireland, has unveiled some of the ingredients to the perfect Irish Holiday, as well as the most ‘Instagrammable’ location s and explorers attitudes to travel for the remainder of 2020.

According to the poll, when asked about their holiday plans, almost two thirds of people (64%) said that they will be planning a staycation holiday in Ireland at some stage this year. A further 23% were unsure about holiday plans right now while just 13% had no plan to go on holidays at all this year.

When it comes to the perfect holiday post on Instagram, over a third (36%) of all Irish adults polled said that Connemara, Galway was the most picture perfect for ‘the gram’. A quick search on Instagram and you can see why, with its wild and beautiful expanse of lakes and mountains, perfectly placed for great content and likes.

This was followed closely by the Giants Causeway in Co. Antrim with 34% of all votes and its giant geometrical volcanic structure, sure to add some fire to your timeline. Other post-worthy locations include Howth, Co Dublin and the English Market in Cork.

While location is key, every Irish holiday is made up of various ingredients, each one contributing to unique experiences and good memories. When asked about the most essential ingredients for the perfect holiday, the simple pleasure of eating an ice-cream on the beach was voted number one with 50% of all votes.

Other ingredients for the perfect Irish holiday, include discovering the local pubs and restaurants, walking on coastal paths and havin plenty of lie-ins.

The survey also polled participants on travelling abroad and when asked, almost half (49%) said that they believe it will be longer than nine months before they even think about taking an overseas holiday.

Commenting on the findings, Suzanne Cannon, Head of Marketing at Jurys Inn, said: “While the lockdown has hit everyone hard, it is wonderful to see an appreciation of the beautiful landscapes and locations Ireland has to offer and to see people get excited about exploring wonders closer to home. We are delighted to have begun to welcome back guests, with our team working hard to ensure all the necessary safety and hygiene measures are put in place for a safe and carefree stay.”

