Strictly’s Stacey Dooley & Kevin Clifton open up about parenthood

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been opening up about parenthood!

The former Strictly Come Dancing champions welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Minnie, in January of this year.

Since her birth, the couple have kept Minnie out of the spotlight and have never shown her face in public.

Now, in the latest episode of W’s Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the new parents have chosen to get candid about multiple aspects of their life with Minnie.

In the episode, titled Family And Me, Stacey asks her partner: “Do you remember that first night was just chaos?”

“Absolute carnage. [Minnie]’s just screaming. We’d been up for three nights straight!” Kevin recalled.

Stacey then went on to share that she was “a total wreck” when giving birth. “I was hysterical going, ‘Is she OK? Is she OK?’ And [the doctor] was like, ‘Babes, she’s not out yet!’”

“I don’t want to sound too gushy or soppy, but I couldn’t have done this without Kev. I couldn’t have done this with anyone else,” she praised her partner. “You’ve always loved them but it’s a different love that I have for Kev now. Like my family.”

In the episode, viewers catch a few glimpses of baby Minnie, but Stacey clarified that they will only show the “back of her beautiful head”.

“Me and Kev have had various conversations, you know – do we show Minnie?” the 36-year-old explained. “I want her to be able to give genuine consent. She’s not going to be in the limelight.”

In a surprise twist, former Strictly pro Kevin admitted that he would prefer it if Minnie didn’t dance herself, as he is “scared” that she would base her “sense of self-worth” on it.

“I don’t want Minnie to dance. It’s too competitive a world. I would rather she do something else. Anything else,” he confessed.

However, Stacey went on to argue: “I think she’s going to have rhythm because, of course, Kev can dance. I would love her to dance.”