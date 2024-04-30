Strictly’s Shirley Ballas shares update after cancer scare

Shirley Ballas has shared a health update with her fans following a cancer scare.

Last week, the Strictly Come Dancing judge revealed she was awaiting the results of a mammogram and biopsy.

After encouraging women to get tested and self breast check regularly, Shirley has now revealed her results, explaining that ‘there is no cancer present’.

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old shared a statement to her 334K followers, saying how ‘thrilled’ she is that her results were clear.

Shirley penned, “Thank you to you all for your well wishes following my two mammograms, one ultrasound and three biopsies last week”.

“I am feeling blessed to share that my results have come back all clear – there is no cancer present”

Credit: Shirley Ballas Instagram

“Sharing the picture to my story last week very much triggered my emotions, but I feel it’s only right for me to share both the highs and the lows of life. If I was able to help just one lady, then sharing my picture was worth it”.

Ballas continued, “I got my recall while on holiday and I immediately cleared my diary to allow for the appointment. I urge all women to do the same. Please do not put your mammogram, smear test or in fact any appointment off. They really can change your life”.

“Who knows what may have happened if I put mine off? Get booked, get checked, get your body MOT everyone".

Shirely closed off by adding, “With immense gratitude to friends, family and fans who reached out. I appreciate you more than you know. Love and hugs, Shirley.x”.

When previously opening up about the health scare, she unveiled a message to her Instagram Stories that read, “Urging all women do not miss your mammogram.I went for mine, ended up going for a second one and a biopsy. Local anaesthetic biopsy done. Now waiting for results”.

Shirley also reached out to Strictly pro Amy Dowden, who was recently cleared of breast cancer after battling the disease last year.

“@Amy_Dowden you ran through my mind. The importance of not putting it off. Go and get tested. Plus self breast check regularly”.