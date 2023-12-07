Strictly’s Shirley Ballas reacts as son Mark welcomes first child

Shirley Ballas is now a grandmother!

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge has shared her reaction to her son Mark Ballas welcoming his first child.

On Tuesday, professional dancer Mark – who is known for appearing on American series Dancing with the Stars – confirmed that he and his wife BC Jean are now parents to a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old new dad posted a heartwarming snap of himself and his wife holding the hand of their newborn, as he lies asleep.

In the caption of his post, alongside detailing his son’s name, Mark also surprised fans by revealing that his first child was born over a month ago.

“Welcome to Earth my son,” he gushed, before writing: “Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23”.

Meanwhile, BC Jean also took to the social media site to share the same image, with the adorable caption: “Happy one month sweet boy. You are so loved”.

Now, a few days on from the announcement of Banksi’s birth, proud grandmother Shirley has unveiled her reaction to the arrival of her first grandchild.

On her Instagram stories last night, the 63-year-old re-posted Mark and BC Jean’s announcement image with her own heartfelt message.

“@markballas @bcjean How so very beautiful,” the professional dancer exclaimed.

“I am beyond excited to be a glam-ma to my beautiful grandson Banksi Wylde Ballas,” Shirley beamed further, alongside a yellow love heart.

Mark and BC Jean initially shared their pregnancy news in June of this year. At the time, the couple took to Instagram to post a video montage of “life lately” snippets, before they slowly panned towards BC Jean’s growing baby bump.

“Also, we’ve been making… a tiny human, coming soon,” they teased alongside the footage.

“I am beyond excited about this beautiful announcement, I’m on a high how blessed we all are to join in your beautiful precious moment in life. Nanny shirley is more than ready to join in all these memories,” Strictly star Shirley also penned at the time.