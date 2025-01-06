Strictly’s Pete Wicks admits he wants to let go of his ‘bad boy’ image

Pete Wicks has admitted that he has never seen himself as a ‘bad boy’, despite his public image.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex recently shot to fame once again when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing. Pete, who was partnered with Jowita Przystal, was eventually eliminated in the show’s semi-final.

Now, as he reflects on how Strictly has changed his life, Pete has revealed that he is hoping to continue to show the softer side of his personality.

In an interview with OK!, the 36-year-old described himself as an “emotional peach”.

"I think people probably have a misconception of who they think I am, based on some of the things I've done previously,” Pete reflected.

"Over the years, I probably became a bit of a caricature of myself and had that 'bad boy' type image, which is not really who I was. It's certainly not who I am now,” the Staying Relevant podcaster continued.

Pete, who narrowly missed out on a place in Strictly’s grand final, went on to state that the hit BBC show was a “really wild ride” for him.

“I'll be talking about that when I'm 80 years old. It's not something I ever saw myself doing, but I'm so glad that I did it based on the fact that I got an amazing life experience and I'm really blessed to be in a position where I get to choose those things,” he gushed.

"I do have new fans since Strictly and the reaction has been amazing – I never expected it. People have been lovely,” the reality star noted.

“I am getting older now so it does change. It's been about 10 years that I've been doing TV and people change. The person I am now is not who I was 10 years ago or who I'm going to be in 10 years' time. I've kind of grown up through TV in the past decade – it's weird,” Pete concluded.