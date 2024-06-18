Strictly’s Oti Mabuse shares daughter’s latest milestone update

Oti Mabuse has been sharing an insight into her daughter reaching new milestones.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced the birth of her baby girl on Christmas Day 2023.

Later, Oti revealed that her daughter, whom she shares with her husband Marius Iepure, had actually been born prematurely in November, and needed to stay in intensive care for the first six weeks of her life.

Oti has now opened up about her little one getting older and spoke out about how much she cherishes the newborn stage.

The 33-year-old posted a sweet video, set to the song Style by Taylor Swift, to her 708K Instagram followers on her Stories.

In the cute footage, Oti and her daughter are sitting in their garden together. Her baby girl is sitting up by herself and playing with a toy.

Adding text to the clip, Oti wrote, “The more milestones she reaches the more I want to hold on to her”

“My baby is growing. I’m so happy but I do love her newborn stage so much”, she also confessed.

The milestone insight comes after Oti posted a heartwarming video of her making her daughter laugh hysterically on camera.

Credit: Oti Mabuse Instagram

In the caption of the adorable post, the Strictly star said, “Tonight’s bedtime was anything but ordinary! Despite looking a mess, making each other laugh and smile is what matters most”.

Mabuse went on to admit, “Moments like these are priceless”.

Many famous faces and fans alike headed to the comments to compliment the heartfelt video.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara wrote, “The best sound in the world”.

“Adorable”, penned YouTube star Zoe Sugg. Comedian Thanyia Moore added, “That laughter is the best”.

Last month, Oti celebrated her bundle of joy’s six-month birthday with a touching tribute about her motherhood experience with a premature baby.

She revealed, “Today marks 6 months since our little miracle entered this world, defying the odds with her early arrival. Being a mom to a premature baby has been a journey filled with ups and downs, but oh, the beauty in every moment!”.

“I’m endlessly grateful for my daughter’s strength and resilience. She’s taught me more about love, courage, and gratitude than I ever thought possible”.

Oti went on to add, “Here’s to celebrating milestones, big and small, and cherishing the precious gift of motherhood. So appreciative of everyone who’s joined us on this incredible journey”.