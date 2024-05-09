Strictly’s Oti Mabuse reflects as premature daughter hits milestone

Oti Mabuse’s daughter has hit a huge new milestone!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced her first child’s arrival on Christmas Day, after welcoming a daughter with her husband Marius Iepure.

However, Oti later revealed that her daughter had actually been born prematurely in October, and needed to stay in an intensive care unit for the first six weeks of her life.

Now, proud mum Oti has been taking the opportunity to celebrate her baby girl turning six months old.

Last night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself with her firstborn, along with a tiny princess crown and a slice of chocolate cake with a ‘6’ birthday candle.

“Today marks 6 months since our little miracle entered this world, defying the odds with her early arrival,” Oti penned at the beginning of her caption.

The Dancing On Ice judge then went on to reflect on what motherhood has taught her so far, especially with her daughter’s early arrival.

“Being a mom to a premature baby has been a journey filled with ups and downs, but oh, the beauty in every moment! I’m endlessly grateful for my daughter’s strength and resilience,” she gushed.

“She’s taught me more about love, courage, and gratitude than I ever thought possible. Here’s to celebrating milestones, big and small, and cherishing the precious gift of motherhood,” Oti concluded, adding: “So appreciative of everyone who’s joined us on this incredible journey.”

In February, Oti appeared on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby to detail her daughter’s “traumatising” arrival.

“Things don’t always go to plan, especially when you have a little premature baby. You give birth, you hug, and then the baby gets taken away. The next time you see them, they’re in a box and they’re wired up and they’re not well,” she explained.

“I think we didn’t hold her for about a week, because she was still in an incubator with wires, with jaundice,” Oti added.