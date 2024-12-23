Strictly’s Oti Mabuse celebrates premature daughter’s big milestone

Oti Mabuse has marked another huge milestone with her little one!

In October of last year, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional became a mother for the first time with the birth of her baby daughter, alongside her husband Marius Iepure.

Sadly, the couple’s little girl was born prematurely and contracted jaundice, as well as other several more infections. The newborn ended up staying in intensive care for the first two months of her life, before finally arriving home just before Christmas.

Now, to mark one year since the emotional day of her daughter’s homecoming, Oti has been reflecting on her little one’s journey.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos from the first year of her daughter’s life, including a snapshot of the moment she was able to leave hospital.

“One year ago today, we brought our baby girl home from the hospital, and it still feels like a dream,” Oti penned at the beginning of her caption.

“After weeks of incredible care from the midwives at UCLH (thank you doesn’t even cover it), she was finally ready—breathing on her own, eating on her own, and at the right weight,” the I’m A Celeb star continued.

“I remember that first car ride home, holding my breath the whole way, overwhelmed with gratitude and disbelief. The world suddenly felt brighter — Christmas lights twinkling, our family waiting to welcome her, and the darkest days behind us,” Oti gushed.

“From that day, December 23rd, until forever, she’s been our greatest joy. Today, she’s sassy, hilarious, full of energy, and fills our home with laughter and love.This journey has taught us so much about strength, hope, and family. We’re so lucky to have her, and we’ll never stop being grateful for this miracle,” she added.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in February, Oti revealed for the first time that her daughter had been born prematurely.

“It’s just really hard when you think what your baby’s going through. And again, that is not something natural that a child should feel when they come out,” she explained at the time.