Strictly’s Layton Williams opens up about trolling over costumes

Layton Williams has opened up about the trolling he continues to receive due to his fashion choices.

The musical theatre star is currently taking part in the lineup for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. While the 29-year-old is continuing to earn high praise for his performances each week, Layton is also receiving hate comments about his costumes on the hit BBC show.

For his first live performance last month, the Everybody's Talking About Jamie actor donned a glitzy black jumpsuit with cat-eye makeup.

Then, on Saturday night, Layton and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin took to the Movie Week dance floor to perform a Viennese Waltz to ‘There Are Worse Things I Could Do’ from Grease. For the dance, Layton dressed up as Pink Ladies member Rizzo, while Nikita transformed into T-Birds stud Kenickie.

Despite receiving a respectable score of 28 for his dance, the Strictly contestant has now admitted that he is continuing to receive negative comments for his wardrobe.

Speaking to OK! on the red carpet of last night’s Pride of Britain Awards, Layton got emotional as he opened up about the trolling he continues to be subjected to.

"At first I was like, 'Oh it won't affect me'," he explained, before admitting that it had.

"I just find it wild when people… like really, are you that pressed? It's just a dress,” he added.

The Bad Education star continued by saying that he does not want to give trolls any more “ammo”, and went on to gush about his Strictly experience.

“I'm actually enjoying it. Like genuinely just having fun. It's just a vibe isn't it? So [I'm] enjoying it, thinking about the bigger picture, and just keeping it moving,” he beamed.

“And you've got to think about the percentage of people, and the amount of love that it's spreading. There's tiny pockets around the country, so that's what I'm trying to concentrate on, the young queens out there,” Layton added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday on BBC One at 6:30pm.