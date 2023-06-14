Strictly’s Kevin Clifton reveals his baby plans with partner Stacey

Kevin Clifton has opened up about his plans to have more children with his girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars, who met when they were partnered-up during the show in 2018, welcomed their first child, Minnie, into the world back in January.

Now, Kevin has revealed that he and Stacey would love a ‘little gang’ of children to raise.

Credit: Stacey Dooley Instagram

While speaking to OK!, Clifton explained, “Stacey’s already talking about Minnie needing a brother or a sister”.

“I can see us having more kids if we’re lucky enough and it happens for us, but Minnie is a handful as it is at the moment!”.

The 40-year-old went on to admit, “It’s the idea of them being a little gang and having each other’s backs”.

Credit: Kevin Clifton Instagram

“Me and my sister are a little gang and have each other’s backs – that’s what we’d like for Minnie”.

Kevin’s sister, Joanne, is two years his junior and was also a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing for three years.

The pro dancer recently took part in Who Do You Think You Are? to trace his family roots and made incredible discoveries about previous generations of his family.

Credit: Kevin Clifton Instagram

When speaking about the resilient women from his past, Kevin revealed, “I’ve got all these role models, really strong women on my dad’s side now”.

“It’s wicked that one day there’s going to be this film for Minnie to watch and she’s going to know that in her past there’s really tough women she can look up to”.

Describing the past five years of his own life, the dad-of-one said, “I’m really happy. Me and Stace are really happy and we’ve just had a baby and that’s going really well. Yeah, I’m in a very grateful place at the moment”.