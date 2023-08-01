Strictly’s Janette Manrara shares first update after giving birth

Janette Manrara has shared her first update about mum life!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer welcomed her first child last Friday. Janette and her husband, fellow dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, are now parents to a baby girl named Lyra Rose.

A few days on from Lyra’s birth, Janette has chosen to share a glimpse into how she has been adjusting so far.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a brief video of herself chatting through an update.

“Hi team! I just had the loveliest shower,” Janette laughed at the beginning of her catchup.

“Moisturised my face and did all of my happy products on my face, lip balm on my lips – they’re so dry! Got my cosy PJ’s on,” she exclaimed.

The It Takes Two presenter then went on to detail Lyra’s birth last week.

“Friday was magical, Lyra was born through a C-section and it was amazing. Dr Nikki Lack is an amazing doctor and the whole team,” Janette praised.

“Friday just could not have gone better, and Lyra could not be a healthier, happier baby girl,” she gushed.

Janette and Aljaž returned home from the hospital with Lyra yesterday, and the new mum went on to detail how her baby girl has been coping.

“The drive home yesterday was good. She behaved so, so well. We had our first night at home together and it was so cosy, and first morning together,” she beamed.

“I just wanted to say hi – I’m doing good, Lyra is doing good, Aljaž is doing good. Thank you so much for all your gorgeous messages, I’m going to go back now to some more cuddling,” Janette concluded with a smile.

Yesterday, the former Strictly favourites confirmed that they had brought baby Lyra home from the hospital.

New dad Aljaž uploaded an adorable snap to social media of himself and Janette carrying Lyra’s car seat together.

“Step by step,” the 33-year-old sweetly penned at the time.