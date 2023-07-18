Strictly’s Janette Manrara shares exciting pregnancy update

Janette Manrara is preparing for the arrival of her first child.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has shared a pregnancy update amid speculation she may have already given birth due to her absence on social media.

Janette has revealed she still hasn’t welcomed her little one into the world yet but as her due date nears, she’s been taking it easy at home.

Credit: Janette Manrara Instagram

Sharing a Boomerang of herself on her Instagram Stories to her 545K followers, the 39-year-old looked cheerful as she waved to the camera.

The professional dancer explained, “Hi team! Been quiet as been feeling a little rough the past 2 days and so listening to my body and just resting”.

“We are well and in the final countdown for the little one’s arrival. Lots of movies, tv series, reading and moving between the couch and bed mostly accompanied by short walks (it’s all I can really do right now)”.

Credit: Janette Manrara Instagram

Manrara closed off by adding, “Sending all my love on this gorgeous Tuesday”.

Last week, the mum-to-be shared an exciting update on her pregnancy as she revealed she headed back to London to be near her doctor before her baby's birth.

Posting a stunning maternity photo with her blossoming baby bump on display and wrapped in tulle, the Strictly star admitted, “Left to London today for the last weeks/days of pregnancy to be near our doctor”.

Credit: Janette Manrara Instagram

“Felt quite emotional leaving our house as I knew next time we were home, we would be 3 of us! I cannot wait to meet you. What will you be like? What will you look like? What kind of things will you be into?”.

She added, “Such a beautiful and exciting new chapter of our lives. Not long now little one…. Not long”.

Janette announced she was expecting a bundle of joy with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec back in February after revealing the couple were struggling with fertility issues.