Strictly’s Janette & Aljaž reveal baby scan update with first child

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have shared a sweet pregnancy update!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers are currently expecting their first child together, after struggling with fertility.

The couple have kept their fans updated with their pregnancy after initially announcing it on February 19.

Now, Aljaž has revealed a small glimpse into Janette’s most recent pregnancy scan!

Credit: Aljaž Škorjanec Instagram

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 33-year-old posted a heartwarming image of Janette lying down to get her scan, with her growing bump on full display. A tiny glimpse of their incoming little one can also be seen on the hospital monitors.

“In a room with Three Cubans this morning,” Aljaž teased in the caption of his post, referring to the fact that Janette is Cuban-American.

Many of the couple’s adoring fans have since taken to Aljaž’s comments section to express their delight at the pair’s pregnancy.

“So cute and so excited for you guys,” gushed one fan.

Credit: Janette Manrara Instagram

“That is the sweetest baby bump ever!” wrote another.

“Hope everything goes smoothly,” a third replied.

Janette also re-shared her husband’s post onto her own Instagram stories, and confirmed that their latest scan went well. “Baby is growing nice and healthy,” she penned.

The lovely update comes after Janette and Aljaž recently ventured back into the world of podcasts with their series, titled Twist & Shout.

Credit: Janette Manrara Instagram

In an episode released last week, the expectant parents opened up about their pregnancy journey so far.

"We decided this year, we weren't going to have any tours, we were going to focus on each other a bit more. We really wanted to find a house and move house and then in the midst of making that decision, unbeknownst to us, our little baby decided, 'OK, it's time, they're ready, they're taking time for me.' Whatever it is, it's already a diva,” Janette teased.

“It's a beautiful little coincidence of things. It just kind of falls in place,” Aljaž agreed.