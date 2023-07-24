Strictly’s Gemma Atkinson speaks out about newborn son’s name

Gemma Atkinson has shared an update on life since becoming a mum-of-two.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant welcomed her second child, a baby boy, into the world with her fiancé Gorka Marquez last week.

Over the weekend, Gemma and Gorka announced that their son’s adorable name is Thiago Thomas.

Now that their bundle of joy is a week old, Gemma has opened up about how the family-of-four are adapting to this new chapter in their lives, as well as revealing how to pronounce her newborn’s name after some confusion from her fans online.

Speaking to her 1.9M Instagram followers on her Stories, the 38-year-old admitted, “One week old already, crikey- a week! Gorka’s at Strictly now, day one of rehearsals. Mia’s at preschool, Thiago’s in his pram chilling”.

“I’ve had loads asking how do we pronounce it. It’s Thiago [Tee-ah-go]. Thiago Thomas and he was born on my dad and Janette’s wedding anniversary which is lovely.

Revealing why she chose Thiago, Atkinson continued, “Yeah, it’s Mia and Tio, three letters. I thought I want to be able to shorten it to three letters and I love the name Thiago”.

The former Hollyoaks actress also added a motivational message for mums by adding, “Keep going mums”.

Gemma had previously teased that she wanted to name her baby boy Rocky, but Gorka wasn’t a fan of the moniker because of the connection to the Sylvester Stallone movie.

“It’s hard though naming a human isn’t it. We only had a girl's name picked out”.

“Rocky’s definitely not going to happen, he [Gorka] won’t have it. I don’t know, it might change when we see him, who knows?”.

When announcing their son’s arrival into the world last week, Gemma and Gorka released a sweet message to both of their Instagram pages that reads, “Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful”.

“Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be [laughing emoji]”.

They continued, “We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete”.