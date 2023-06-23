Strictly’s Gemma Atkinson hints at baby name as due date approaches

Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez have revealed they can’t settle on a baby name that they both agree on.

The couple, who first met on Strictly Come Dancing, announced they were expecting their second child together, a baby boy, back in January and as Gemma’s due date nears, they are yet to decide on a name for their son.

Gemma took to her Instagram Stories to share with her 1.8M followers that she has a baby name in mind but Gorka isn’t keen on it.

Credit: Gemma Atkinson Instagram

Posting a video of her fiancé with a sad face filter on, Atkinson wrote, “He’s sad we haven’t got a name yet”.

She then explained the couple’s predicament by saying, “We’re talking names and I want Rocky Marquez, I love Rocky and Gorka won’t have it”.

Gorka chimes in to joke that the couple should name their son Stallone after Rocky movie star Sylvester Stallone, or Rambo as it’s his favourite movie.

“Rocky Marquez sounds good”, ensures Gemma but Gorka can’t agree.

Credit: Gemma Atkinson Instagram

The 38-year-old then admitted, “It’s hard though naming a human isn’t it. We only had a girl's name picked out”.

“We had Vida for a girl because Vida is ‘life’ and Mia is ‘mine’ in Spanish so we were going to have ‘my life’, but it’s a little boy”.

“Rocky’s definitely not going to happen, he [Gorka] won’t have it. I don’t know, it might change when we see him, who knows?”, the former Hollyoaks star adds.

Credit: Gemma Atkinson Instagram

When announcing her pregnancy, the actress shared a collection of photos showcasing her blossoming baby bump.

She revealed, “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially “popped.” Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again”.

Gemma and Gorka are already proud parents to three-year-old Mia, who they revealed is ‘thrilled’ to become a big sister.