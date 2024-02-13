Strictly’s Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola share tearful goodbyes

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have shared their final, emotional goodbye to one another, following the end of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

The former Coronation Street actress and professional dancer formed a close bond during last year’s Strictly series, which resulted in the pair winning the competition.

On Sunday night, the series’ live tour came to an end in London’s O2 Arena, meaning that Ellie and Vito have danced together for the last time.

To mark the bittersweet occasion, the dancing couple have revealed an emotional behind-the-scenes video, as they prepared to perform their American Smooth for the final time.

The video, which was posted on Instagram last night, begins with Vito and Ellie backstage, as he joins her as she receives some last-minute touch-ups from the hair and makeup crew.

“Are we about to perform our last show together?” Vito asked a tearful Ellie.

“I love you so much,” he continued, adding emotionally: “We always end up like this!”

With Ellie by his side, Vito then went on to reflect over the 2023 series of Strictly.

“It’s been an amazing tour. It’s been an amazing series, amazing month. This was different with everyone. We’re going to dance one last time again our American Smooth, but we are happy because we gave our 110%,” the 31-year-old detailed.

“We’ve been lucky to have this experience together,” Ellie agreed, before Vito concluded: “We’re just so, so grateful, and I love you, baby. Let’s go!”

In the caption of the video, Vito penned further: “It has been just perfect right? Love you baby and always remember our promise: 'always there for each other'. No more words needed!”

“Good night baby. Good night beautiful people. You have been with us in every single moment since the beginning of our journey,” he added.

Many Strictly fans on Instagram have since been expressing their own devastation to the pair.

“Vito do you want me crying or something,” one follower joked.

“Your journey was just beautiful to watch,” another wrote.