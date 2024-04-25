Strictly’s Dianne Buswell shares big update on dad’s cancer battle

Dianne Buswell has revealed a huge update on her dad’s battle with cancer.

In November, the Strictly Come Dancing star announced that her father Mark had been diagnosed with cancer, and was starting chemotherapy in Australia.

Now, five months later, Dianne has confirmed that Mark has finally completed his chemo treatment.

Last night, the 34-year-old dancer took to Instagram to post an emotional video montage of her dad’s cancer journey.

The footage showcases many clips of Mark in hospital, putting his thumbs up to the camera. The montage concludes with him ringing the hospital’s bell, which signals to cancer patients that their treatment has come to an end.

“To my daddy you did it 6 months later and 12 rounds done,” Dianne penned at the beginning of her caption.

”I am so so PROUD of you it’s been a tough road but you have always done it with a smile and a thumbs up. I know you were scared and I know it was not easy but you have done it,” she praised.

“I wish so much I could be there right now and just cuddle you. You’re my hero and you have made me realise we all have so much more strength then we think. And to my beautiful mum who has not left your side and been the best support system ever thank you,” Dianne wrote.

The Australian dancer concluded her beautiful tribute by adding: “Us kids are so lucky to have you both we love you so much. Now we need to book that trip in back to UK for the both of you.”

On November 16, Dianne confirmed Mark's diagnosis with a snap of him in his hospital bed in Australia.

“I’m so proud of you dad, first round of chemotherapy today!” Dianne detailed at the time.

“I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I’m making you so proud over here in my concert every week,” she added, hinting at Mark’s nickname for Strictly.