Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood speaks out on end of misconduct inquiry

Craig Revel Horwood has expressed his opinions on the results of the Strictly Come Dancing misconduct investigation.

Earlier this week, the BBC released their conclusions on alleged bullying carried out by professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, towards his celebrity partner from last year, former Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington.

The BBC’s report stated: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.”

It is believed that Amanda's accusations of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, but serious allegations of physical aggression were not.

The broadcaster also added that the investigation was a lengthy process “due to its complex nature and our desire to ensure a rigorous and robust process was undertaken.”

Now, a few days on from the investigation’s conclusion, one of the Strictly judges has spoken out about the matter.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine earlier today, Craig Revel Horwood was asked if there is now a change in atmosphere amongst the Strictly cast and crew.

“There is a difference. It's like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders because it was always hanging in the air,” the 59-year-old explained.

“I was just so pleased that this investigation is over because now we can move on and really celebrate our twenty years on the screen, because it is a wonderful show and it's awful when something like this does come along,” he admitted, referring to Strictly’s 20th anniversary series.

“So let's move forward, let's move on,” Craig concluded.

Craig has previously shown his support for Giovanni Pernice. The dancer commented a red heart emoji when Giovanni posted his final thoughts on the BBC’s report.

“I’m happy because none of the serious allegations have been upheld,” Giovanni stated on Instagram on Monday. Amanda Abbington also declared her approval of the report, describing it as “vindication”.