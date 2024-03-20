Strictly’s Annabel Croft teases big update with Johannes Radebe

Annabel and Johannes are back dancing together!

The Strictly Come Dancing pairing, who narrowly missed out on a place in the final in last year’s series, announced last month that they would be dancing on stage together again – for one night only.

Former tennis champion Annabel is due to join professional dancer Johannes on his House Of JoJo tour at the The London Palladium on May 4.

Ahead of the very special performance, Annabel has now revealed that the two friends have already started rehearsals together.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 57-year-old delighted Strictly fans when she posted a sweet snap of the pair sharing a hug.

“Such a special and joyful day being back in the dance studio yesterday,” Annabel beamed at the beginning of her caption.

“My first day of rehearsals for my one off appearance at the London Palladium for House of JOJO…Yikes, what an honour!” she teased further.

Annabel concluded her caption by praising her dance partner, writing: “Got a sneak preview for what’s in store for this incredible show – it is off the scale, amazing.”

“Thank you for the dance my darling, how I've missed you. Xx,” Johannes penned in response, as many of the pair’s Strictly fans also commented their joy.

“My favourite Strictly Come Dancing couple. Your friendship is priceless,” one follower gushed.

“Brilliant news! So happy for you,” another replied.

“So lovely to see you two together again,” a third viewer exclaimed.

On February 28, Johannes made the surprise announcement that he would be dancing with Annabel again for one night only.

Writing ahead of the highly-anticipated performance in London, the 36-year-old admitted: “Another chance to dance with my darling friend at a theatre I have been dreaming of performing at since I started touring. Buzzing!”

Johannes’ House Of JoJo tour is due to begin on March 29 in High Wycombe, concluding in Liverpool on June 2.