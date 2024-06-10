Strictly’s Annabel Croft shares warning to fans after being mugged

Annabel Croft has released a warning to fans after experiencing a “terrifying” mugging attack.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star returned to London yesterday after attending the French Open in Paris.

However, Annabel’s return to the UK was far from smooth, as she was subsequently mugged in central London.

Last night, the 57-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a brief statement to warn her followers to be vigilant.

“I just wanted to warn people who are on their own in London, I just got mugged waiting for a taxi outside Kings Cross St Pancras,” Annabel penned, before going on to detail exactly what happened.

“The man was riding a bike and was wearing a balaclava – he rode straight at me and took my phone clean out of my hands,” the former tennis star explained.

“He rode away with it but luckily dropped my phone so I got it back! Terrifying!” she continued.

Annabel then went on to showcase her appreciation for a passerby who helped her immediately after being mugged.

“On a positive note, there are some lovely people out there! Luckily a lovely gentleman witnessed it and came over to help me. Thank you whoever you are,” she added.

Annabel’s terrifying experience occurred just a few weeks after she marked the first anniversary of her husband’s death.

On May 24 of last year, Annabel’s husband Mel Coleman sadly passed away at the age of 60, after being diagnosed with stage three cancer less than four months prior.

The couple had been married for 36 years, and shared three grown-up children together – daughters Amber and Lily, and a son named Charlie.

To mark the heartbreaking anniversary, Annabel shared numerous family photos from throughout Mel’s life on Instagram.

“1 year today. Miss you so much, thank you to everyone for your love and support,” Annabel wrote at the time.