Strictly’s Amy Dowden shares emotional cancer wish on her birthday

Amy Dowden has marked her birthday with an emotional message amid her battle with cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer is turning 33 years old today, but the celebrations are bittersweet as the star is currently diagnosed with numerous cancer tumours.

Earlier today, Amy took to social media to share her birthday message to her twin sister, Becky.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, talented twin! @becky_dowden,” she gushed. “Hope your day is as lovely as you and for sure next year we are making up for it! Love you bex and thank you for everything you always do for me.”

The Welsh dancer then went to lament on what this year’s birthday means to her.

“I wasn’t looking forward to this birthday. At the moment any milestone or event is a bigger reminder and hurts. I'm far from what I should and normally doing, in the rehearsal room with my strictly family. But all your wishes this morning have certainly cheered me up,” she admitted.

Amy wrapped up her birthday message by revealing her one wish that she wants her followers to put into action.

“This year my birthday wish is for all to take the time to check themselves! @coppafeelpeople have so many useful resources! Doesn’t take long! That’s my birthday wish!” she hoped, as she shared an information sheet on how to spot signs of breast cancer.

“Thank you so much again for all the love and support it really does help and mean so much to me. Welsh love Amy x,” she penned in conclusion.

Many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have since taken to her comments section to express their own love and well-wishes.

“Happy birthday to you both!!!” replied singer Fleur East, who was a finalist in last year’s Strictly series.

“Happy birthday you two beautiful,” added fellow pro dancer Nancy Xu.

In June, Amy underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She is now currently receiving chemotherapy for more tumours, and will sadly be unable to take part in this year’s Strictly competition.