Strictly’s Amy Dowden confirms plans for new career venture

Amy Dowden is launching a new career venture!

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has announced that she has written an inspiring memoir.

Amy’s first book launch has arrived over two months after she was told by doctors that she has “no evidence of disease”, after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Amy chose to take to social media earlier today to reveal her exciting project.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 33-year-old can be seen taking part in a photoshoot for the book, before the autobiography’s cover is revealed.

“I’m so excited to share this… My book Dancing in the Rain is coming this September. I had such a blast shooting the cover and I can’t wait to share my story with you,” Amy gushed in her caption, before going on to explain the inspiration behind the book.

“From my first dance lesson, I never wanted to be off the dance floor; when the music is on, nothing else matters, and it has been what has kept me going in the toughest of times. Despite facing the relentless challenges of undiagnosed Crohn’s disease and recent breast cancer, my love for dance has remained unwavering,” she penned.

“In Dancing in the Rain, I share my deeply personal story, which I hope will offer solace and inspiration to anyone navigating life’s storms. I want to remind you that no matter the challenge, the human spirit can prevail, and that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope. Don’t get bitter, get better!’, Amy concluded.

Following her wonderful announcement, many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have been sending her their support.

“Proud of you, I can not wait to read this and it’s going to help so many people xxx congrats Amy you absolute queen,” commented Dianne Boswell.

“Can’t wait to read this. You are amazing,” added former judge Arlene Phillips.

Former pro dancer Oti Mabuse also replied with several clapping emojis.

Amy’s first book, Dancing in the Rain, is due to be released on September 5.