Rory McIlroy releases statement after filing divorce from wife Erica

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he is filing for a divorce from his wife Erica Stoll.

Yesterday evening, it was reported that the Northern Irish golfer had begun divorce proceedings, seven years after tying the knot with Erica. The couple also share a three-year-old daughter together.

At the time, court documents were uncovered in Palm Beach, Florida, stating that Rory had filed for divorce on Monday (May 13).

According to reports, the Palm Beach County documents state that the pair’s marriage has become “irretrievably broken”.

Now, Rory has taken the opportunity to confirm the news in a brief message.

In a statement released by his communications team, the 35-year-old noted that his marriage has come to an end.

“Rory Mcllroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible,” they wrote.

Rory’s team added that the sports star “will not be making any further comment."

Erica has yet to officially comment on the matters regarding her split from her husband.

The news of the couple’s divorce comes just a few days before Rory’s next golf venture, the PGA Championship, is due to begin.

After previously being engaged to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, Rory first met Erica at the 2012 Ryder Cup, where she was working at the tournament.

At the time, Rory stated that Erica had made a positive impression on him as she helped organise a police escort to rush him to his match, after he accidentally slept in.

The pair started dating shortly afterwards, but chose to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

In 2017, Rory and Erica tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland.

Then, three years later in 2020, the couple became parents together with the birth of their daughter, Poppy Kennedy.