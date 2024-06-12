Strictly’s Amy Dowden announces cancer journey documentary

Amy Dowden has announced that she has filmed a documentary about her experience with cancer.

In April of last year, the Strictly Come Dancing star was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, Amy confirmed in February that she now has “no evidence of disease”.

As she continues to promote breast cancer awareness, the Welsh dancer has now revealed that viewers will be able to follow her journey in a new documentary.

The BBC has officially announced that Amy’s documentary, with the working title Amy Dowden: Fight of My Life, will be airing on BBC One later this summer.

It has been shared that Amy made the decision to make the documentary just six days after receiving her diagnosis. Over the following 15 months, the cameras followed her as she underwent her treatment.

Speaking to the BBC about the upcoming film, the 33-year-old recalled discovering the lump in her breast just before she was about to embark on her honeymoon with her new husband, Ben.

"It was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed my life. I never thought at my age I would get cancer and, despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, had no idea just what the impact on my life would be,” Amy explained.

"I’ve learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey. I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are,” she added.

On Monday, it was previously revealed that Amy will be back on the Strictly dancefloor this September, after missing out on last year’s series.

At the time, Amy took to Instagram to express her delight at her return, writing: “MY HEART IS SO HAPPY. The best team on and off the dance floor. I can’t wait to be back doing what I love most in the world, dancing!"