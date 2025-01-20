Strictly’s AJ Pritchard admits debt struggles with brother Curtis

AJ Pritchard has revealed that he has previously struggled with debt with his younger brother, Curtis.

AJ is best known for competing as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing for three years, from 2016 until 2019. Meanwhile, his sibling Curtis was a Love Island finalist with Maura Higgins in 2019, and has recently returned to the villa for the new series of Love Island: All Stars.

Now, as he reflects on the pair’s successes, AJ has admitted that he has recently gone through struggles with debt with his younger brother.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 30-year-old noted that the Covid pandemic in 2020 sparked a huge financial loss for the brothers.

“We had a company where we were running our own tour and the tour was cut short. We paid all of our dancers because, personally, I felt like that was the right thing to do. We ended up with a VAT bill which came out of our own pocket,” AJ explained.

“We didn't get paid, myself or Curtis, but we paid all of our dancers. It's a hard decision to be made, but that's what it is when you are running your own company,” he confessed.

“They definitely did appreciate it. I maybe didn't appreciate the debt that I was left in but, hey, it's a decision that was made,” he added.

AJ then went on to share that the public has a misconception about reality stars.

“I think a lot of people expect you to go on to Strictly or Love Island and instantly be a millionaire. Once you've paid your tax and your VAT, and if you're a limited company, that's not even close,” he admitted.

“I think transparency is a positive thing in this day and age, but most people don't really want to talk about their finances. And I think people are intrigued by money. People love to see numbers and love to see nice things, and a lot of times you need to live within your own means,” AJ concluded.