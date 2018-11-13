Strictly: THIS is the real reason celebs want to get to Blackpool

If you're a fan of Strictly Come Dancing like us, you will know that Week Eight, also known as ''Blackpool'' serves as the half-way point in the competition and one every year, each contestant is desperate to get to – so much so that the show pokes fun at it itself.

While we thought getting to dance at the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom was the reason that everyone also seemed so eager to get there, but we have discovered that this is not the case.

Former Strictly pro dancer Brendan Cole has spilled the real reason and it's a lot less sweet.

It also means that the pro dancers get a nice little raise in their pay packet.

Brendan said, ''Blackpool week is always a milestone for the couples.''

He continued, ''it's an incredible show to be a part of with a big crowd, a lot of fuss and and it's also a chance for a jolly up north. There's also a little added incentive for the celebs of a small bonus in their pay packet."

Well, that makes sense.

Each celebrity gets the standard £25,000 for taking part.

If they reach Halloween, it goes up to £40,000.

Manage to make it to the quarter-finals? You're looking at fee of £60,000.

It hits £75,000 if they are a semi-finalist and whoever takes home the Glitterball will get £100,000.

As for Brendan, he won't be putting on his dancing shoes for Blackpool as his contract was not renewed by the BBC this year.

He said, ''I for one will slightly miss being there with everyone but won't miss the countless rehearsals.”

Tune in this Saturday on BBC One at 6:45pm to see all of the Blackpool fun.